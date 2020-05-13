|
|
WHEATON - Sarah Ellen McGreevy, age 85, a longtime resident of Wheaton, IL, went to be with the Lord on May 9th, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1934 in Shelby, Ohio, the fourth child of five McGreevy children, dearly loved by their parents, Mary Jane McGreevy and Raymond Edward McGreevy. Sarah was raised in River Forest, Illinois and graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1952. She graduated from DePauw University in 1956 with a degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Art. In June of 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Herman Lehwald and they honeymooned in Door County, WI. Door County became a lifelong love and she and her family created many happy memories there. Their two children, Margaret and Carly were raised in Geneva, Illinois along the Fox River. Sarah worked at Willard School in River Forest as a kindergarten and first grade teacher during the early years of their marriage. Her lifelong love of children richly blessed all of the children she encountered, most recently her grandchildren. Her enduring legacy lives on in the love and beauty she showered upon all who knew her. In her later years she applied her artistic skills to the canvas and the garden. Sarah developed her painting technique long into adulthood with her friends at the DuPage Art League, painting oil portraits and landscapes. Her paintings grace the homes of family members and friends and were featured in shows as recently as 2018. In 2010 she created the oil painting illustrations for the book, Back to the Manger - A Treasure Hunt for the Nativity, which continues to enjoy robust sales each holiday season. Her English Munstead lavender plants were the envy of her neighborhood in Adare Farms, Wheaton. In addition to her own family she adored her siblings, nieces and nephews, many of whom attended Christ Church Oak Brook with her and gathered after church for Sunday lunch at her brother Jay McGreevy's home in Hinsdale. She is survived by her former husband, Charles Lehwald and their two children, Margaret Philbrick and Carly Lehwald, her grandchildren, Caleb, Jessie, and Nathaniel Philbrick, Ben Lehwald, Sutton Crawford, and Nicholas VonRudofsky. She is also survived by her sisters, Ann Gahlberg, daughters, Susan Hearne and Liz Gladney and Myrna Newpart, daughters, Sarah Newpart Covington and Mary Newpart Mattson and niece, Nancy McGreevy, daughter of Edward McGreevy and finally, her brother, Jay McGreevy and his son, James McGreevy. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward McGreevy. A private gravesite service will be held at Bronswood Cemetery in Oak Brook, IL on May 13th at 11:00 a.m. (friends may watch here: https://youtu.be/wfz-WMWjvWE ) with a celebration of life on August 4th, if Coronavirus restrictions allow. Flowers are most welcome to be delivered to Bronswood Cemetery for her gravesite service. As a lover of flowers Sarah would delight in a springtime bower gracing her final resting place. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020