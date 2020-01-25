|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Saundra A. Matella, nee Sadowski, age 81, passed away January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald J. Matella for 60 years. Loving mother of Mike (Joy) Matella and the late Ronnie Matella. Cherished grandmother Jeff, Andrew, and Alexis. Dear sister of Donald (the late Marlene) Sadowski. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Monday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) at Meier Rd., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Saundra's name to the . Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 25, 2020