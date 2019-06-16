HUNTLEY - Saundra Lee Ferrari (nee Jasper), 77, passed in peace on June 13, 2019. A former resident of Libertyville, IL and Mesa, AZ, Saundra was a 1959 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School and the Oak Park School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at Lake Forest Hospital prior to her retirement. Saundra was active in many clubs while living in Venture out in Mesa, AZ and Sun City in Huntley, IL. An avid bocce ball player, she and her husband, Don, won numerous championships as a team. She enjoyed traveling internationally and across the U.S. Saundra was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Emma (Mosbach) Jasper of LaSalle-Peru and her brother, Donald Jasper of Dalzell, IL. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald F. Ferrari, her two children, Thomas Ferrari of Aventura, FL and Debra (Greg) Lapasso of Glenview, IL and her grandchildren; Eliza and Vincent Ferrari and Dominic and Gianna Lapasso. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 4pm-7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. A visitation from 9am-10am and a Celebration of Life Mass at 10am will be held on Thursday, June 20 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. Saundra's family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the , or 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary