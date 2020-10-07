1/
SCOT R. MONROE
1968 - 2020
WEST CHICAGO - Scot R. Monroe, 51, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after complications from a long battle with diabetes. Born November 15, 1968. He was a graduate of West Chicago Community High School and DeVry University. He was employed by several plastic card producing companies in the area. He is survived by his father, Ron (Jane) of West Chicago; his mother, Rebecca Stanaitis and the late Tony Stanaitis of Maryville, TN; his sister, Michelle Monroe of Maryville, TN; brother, Brian (Hilde) Frost of Oswego; and sister, Kristin (Peter) Zimmerman of Geneva; one niece and several nephews. Services were private. Memorials in Scot's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate. Or, in memory of a favorite motorcycle trip Scot took to Deals Gap, NC, donations may be made to The Smoky Mountains National Park, https://www.smokiesinformation.org/make-a-donation.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
