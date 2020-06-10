NAPERVILLE - Scott Adamson, 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Cathy Adamson; loving father of Don (Jen) Adamson, Jill (Troy) May, Jamie (Andrew) Steffens, Michael (Jen) Zakaras and Christine (Brian) Becker; proud grandfather of Hunter, Houston, Tanyr, Andrew, Emily, Aidan, Cole, Gracie, Bennett, Brock, Brendan and the late Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Grace Adamson. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info at www.williams-kampp.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.