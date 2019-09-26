Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
111 W. Olive Street
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
SCOTT ALLEN MALL


1964 - 2019
SCOTT ALLEN MALL Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Scott Allen Mall was born June 8, 1964 in Bay City, Michigan to Thomas and Catherine Mall. He died September 24, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Scott is survived by his wife Lynn (nee Finke) Mall; his siblings Angela (Al) Adams, Jodi (Andrew) Mitchell and Todd Mall and by his parents. Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive Street, Arlington Heights, from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
