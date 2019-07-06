A Celebration for the Life of Scott Andrew Figved will be held at noon, on Sunday, July 7, at the Lodge in Citizen's Park, Barrington, IL. Scott Figved, 42 years old, of Barrington, Illinois, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 at home, after a courageously fought long and difficult battle with Epilepsy, other associated conditions, and SUDEP Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. Everyone who new Scott loved him, and he loved everyone he met. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Scott was so proud of his special birthday, 7/7/77. He considered the numbers lucky despite his many personal and physical challenges. Scott was a strong advocate for handicapped mobility and accessibility. Scott was proud to contribute to the RTA's Transit Access Citizens Advisory Board, providing information and suggestions on ways to improve handicapped access to the Chicagoland Transportation System. Scott will be dearly missed by his parents, Steve and Deb Figved of Bartlett, Illinois. His sister and brother-in-law Kristin and Tommy Wink of Allen, Texas and his brother and sister-in-law, Ross and Melissa Figved of Cicero, Illinois as well as his nieces and nephew Lindsay and Brooke Jefferson, Nick, Chloe, and Lexi Wink. Memorial gifts will be used to purchase a bench at the Barrington Metra Station in Scott's honor; and to the Danny Did Foundation dedicated to the mission of preventing deaths caused in seizures that impacts the almost three million people in the United States suffering from Epilepsy. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 6, 2019