Scott Groot, 60, of Greenville, NC, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019. Scott was born on April 8, 1959 in Chicago, IL to Howard and Patricia (Steinman) Groot. He was raised with 8 siblings with whom he remained close with throughout his life. Scott graduated from Buffalo Grove High School and from North Park University. On June 6, 1981, he married Karen (West) Groot. Over their 37 years of marriage, they raised 3 beautiful children and enjoyed 5 precious grandchildren. Scott had a passion for sports, playing football, basketball, and baseball in both high school and college. One of his proudest accomplishments was winning two NCAA Division III national championship games. Later in life, he picked up golf, and loved the game and the camaraderie of his friends. Scott has made two hole-in-ones, which was quite an achievement if you had seen his golf swing. He worked for Allstate Insurance for over 33 years and valued his wonderful coworkers. Scott was known for his quick wit and his bigger-than-life personality. Scott loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Scott is preceded in death by his father, Howard. He is survived by his mother, Patricia, his wife, Karen; his three children, Kelli Augustson and husband Carl, Eric Groot and wife Kristine, and Kirstie Steele and husband Matt; 5 brothers: Steven (wife, Katherine), Michael (wife, Terry), Doug (wife, Sharon), Paul, Craig (wife, Gail), and 3 sisters: Jackie (husband, Mark Brown), Debbie Patrick (husband, Tom) and Lori Thompson (husband, Steven); along with five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their children. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 5:00-7:00pm. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 19 at 1:00pm both at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 East Fifth St., Greenville, NC 27858 followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, http://glioblastomafoundation.org, 919-402-1775 to help find a cure for Glioblastoma Multiforme, the most aggressive and lethal form of brain cancer. A special thanks to the generous and supportive friends and staff at Brook Valley Country Club. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019