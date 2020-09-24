Scott Bjorklund, 59, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. He was born March 10, 1961 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Morton Grove. Scott attended Northern Illinois University where he received a degree in Accounting. During his career he worked as an accountant and auditor for several prominent manufacturing-based firms in the northern Chicago suburbs, including Brunswick Corporation. Scott married Theresa Tracy in 2000, and they were together for 10 years until her passing from a severe illness. He enjoyed the company of his family and many friends, and was an avid music lover. Scott is survived by brother, Craig (Kelly Mundt); sister, Cheryl (Dave) Hadsell; and brother, Steve (Cori) Bjorklund; along with seven nephews and nieces, Annamarie, Karina, Luke, Alex, Maria, Annika and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Doris Bjorklund. A memorial service will be limited to family members, and a celebration of Scott's life is pending due to the coronavirus situation, but is tentatively being planned for March, 2021. Please contact Craig, Cheryl or Steve with any questions, or to share your thoughts and memories of Scott. Memorial contributions can be made on Scott's behalf to JourneyCare through the link https://journeycare.org/donate/
. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
