HANOVER PARK - Visitation for Scott Michel Tebeck, formerly of Independence, Missouri, will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 11:00a.m. until time of service 2:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Services and burial will take place in Missouri. **Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks are required. Scott was an honors graduate and a Varsity Letterman on the football, basketball and tennis teams at St. Mary's high school in Independence, MO. In 1985 he received an Electronics degree and graduated in the top 3 of his class making the Dean's and President's List from Devry Institute of Technology. Scott was recruited in 1985 to Philips Medical Systems in Kansas City where he began his medical imaging career in Installations and later as a Field Service Engineer supporting the vast KC area across 5 states. In 1991, Scott was recruited by Chicago company Comdisco Medical Exchange, accepted their offer and moved his wife and daughters to Illinois. During Scott's tenure in the Wood Dale, Illinois facility, and the course of his employment, Med Assets acquired Comdisco, GE Healthcare-Gold Seal acquired Med Assets. GE Healthcare later consolidated Gold Seal-Wood Dale into one facility in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Scott excelled in CT Manufacturing at GE Gold Seal in Waukesha and was rated Top Talent his entire tenure. During the course of Scott's employment, he traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad (Buc, France) installing, servicing, coordinating and project planning. Scott transferred his talent from Gold Seal to a Chicago Field Service Engineer where he went from Top Talent to Role Model status and received various awards, such as The Green Ribbon of Safety and The Best of the Best. Scott took on additional responsibilities and was CT Installation Champion and mentored fellow Field Engineers to become Install Leads. In 2019, Scott joined the Online Center to become the much sought-after Technical Support Engineer. In 2020, Scott celebrated 35 years in Medical Imaging and his 29th work anniversary with GE. Outside of work, Scott enjoyed competing in the Gladiator tennis league, on a bowling league, was an avid sports follower and music collector. Aside from his lifelong career achievements, he adored and was dedicated to his family. The family greatly appreciates the team of doctors, nurses and staff at the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, Loyola University Medical Center and Loyola Hospice for their commitment, care and compassion. Scott is the devoted husband of 29 years to Cecilia Ann Tebeck; loving father of Nastasia Elise Tebeck, Alexandra Raquel Tebeck and Cassandra Renee Tebeck; cherished son of Frank and the late Velia Tebeck; dear brother of Michelle (Victor) Pea and Eric Tebeck; fond uncle of Valentino Pea, Gina Estrada (fiance' Ricky Trujillo), Michael Estrada (Natasha), Tony Estrada, Joe Wheeler (Olivia), Mike Wheeler (Erin); great-niece Annabelle Estrada and great-nephew Jacob Estrada. Beloved son-in-law of Leopold and Josephine Arzola; caring brother-in-law of Catherine Estrada (Ramon) and Rita Arzola. 630-289-7575.