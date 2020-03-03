Daily Herald Obituaries
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
SCOTT MIKOS


1966 - 2020
SCOTT MIKOS Obituary
Scott Mikos, 53, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was greatly loved by his wife and children. The son of Robert Mikos and Diane (Ray) Mickels, Scott was born on March 21st, 1966, in Winfield. On May 25, 1991, he married Kimberly Ann Wilderspin at The Methodist Church of Batavia. Survived by son Evan, daughter Allie, wife Kim, sister Michelle (Troy), and brother Mark (Jen). Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 3rd, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street in St. Charles. Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, March 4th, at 11 A.M., at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, St. Charles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Well Cancer Resource Center in Geneva, or The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
