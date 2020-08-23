Scott Phillip Baugher died on August 18, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona, at the age of 38. He was born on February 6, 1982, in Elgin, Illinois, to Darryl and Liz Baugher. He lived in Elgin his entire life and was proud of his deep Elgin roots. Scottie loved a lot of people, but no one brought him greater joy than his children. They were his world. He went to every one of his kids' anything - whatever sport or activity, he was there. He was the ultimate cheer dad. Scottie was larger than life. His loyalty knew no bounds. He would drop anything for a friend who needed a hand. Whether five days or five years had passed, Scottie could pick up exactly where he had left off with you. Besides cheering on the Bears and the Bulls, everyone knew Scottie bled Cubbie blue. He loved playing golf with his brothers - and Pancho and Lefty played most every round with them on repeat. He was the ultimate grillmaster, the "great white of pool sharks," and handy at just about everything. He really was a modern day renaissance man. Despite his tough as nails exterior, Scottie wasn't afraid to show his emotions and bawl like a baby. His hugs were the real deal and easy to come by. He was comfortable in his own skin and confident in his uniqueness. Scottie was never anyone but himself. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Although peace may have evaded him at times on this earth, our hearts are only a tiny bit less heavy knowing that Scottie is finally experiencing peace for eternity. Scottie was preceded in death by his father, Darryl Baugher; his uncle, Tom Olinger; and paternal grandparents, Norman and Ruth Baugher. He is survived by his children, Genacie, Scott Jr., Jazlyn, and Gianna; mother, Liz; brother, Matthew (Ashley) and their two children, Adeline and Jacob; brother, Nathan; half-brothers, Justin and Christopher Baugher; maternal grandparents, Leon and Joanne Olinger; and innumerable aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private funeral mass and burial will be held at a later date for the family.







