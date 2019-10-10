|
Scott Robert Engbrecht was born to the late George and Helen (Blanke) Engbrecht on April 11, 1950. He entered into rest at the age of 69 in Houston, TX. Survivors include his sister, Susan; brother, Eric (Lynn); nephew and niece, Jonathan, Alicia (Chris) Beseres; and grandniece, Zoe Beseres. A graduate of MTU in Houghton, MI, Scott earned his degree in Geological Engineering. He started on the oil rigs with Schlumberger. Scott then became a top Geological Engineer with Louisiana Land & Exploration Co. They were later acquired by Burlington Resources Inc., which Scott eventually retired from. Scott was an artist. He enjoyed drawing, piano, reading, and cycling including cycling all the way around Lake Superior! A kind man, quick to laugh, Scott always loved returning home to Barrington to see the family and neighborhood friends. We are having an outdoor service at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Rev. Laura Barkley from Salem United Methodist Church will be officiating. In honor of Scott, checks can be made out to Evergreen Cemetery Association for the reforestation of the cemetery and mailed to 610 S. Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL 60010. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019