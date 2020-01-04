|
Scott Robert Newman, age 71, passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020, with his family by his side. Scott was born, May 31, 1948 the oldest Son of Robert and Sylvia Newman. Scott fell in love with Eileen Derdzinski and together they raised their 2 daughters in Geneva, IL. Scott enjoyed college and pro football (GO BLUE), Golfing and spending time with his grandsons. Scott was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed. Scott is survived by his daughters Shannon Sadecki (Adam) of Holland, Ohio and Ashley Andreuccetti of Geneva, IL, grandchildren Joshua Sadecki and Gustavo Andreuccetti; Brothers Douglas Newman (Bonnie) and Mark Newman (Susan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Scott is preceded in death by his parents Sylvia and Bob Newman and son-in-law Luca Andreuccetti. Visitation for Scott will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 1pm to 4pm, at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, IL. A Service celebrating Scott's life will be Monday, January 6, 2020, 1pm, at United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, Geneva, IL. For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 4, 2020