|
|
SLEEPY HOLLOW - Scott Ryan Holan, age 40, passed away suddenly from complications of pneumonia on February 23, 2020. Beloved son of Kenneth and Diane (Doan) Holan, amazing brother to Amy Holan and Alison (Holan) and Rick Jackson, loving grandson of John and Donna Doan, and the late Frank and late Mary Jane Holan. Fabulous nephew to Brian and Jane Holan, Rick and Linda Holan, Jim and Jean Holan, John and Julie Doan, Terry and Virginia Doan. Marvelous cousin to the late Jason, Adam, Brad, Mike, Kimmy and Kelly. After surviving cancer at age six, Scott's lifetime hobby became dodging near misses from medical complications. He was blessed with the best doctors, nurses, therapists and technicians, and always found a way into their hearts, despite his sometimes 'uncooperative' side. There was always a comment that would laughingly become a new phrase in our lives. He was a great batboy for many years on the family founded Taggers softball team and still has his own cheering section. Everyone knew by his daily hat what team he was currently following, mostly the White Sox, Blackhawks and Bulls. And, every MRI tech (or stranger on the street) knew he loved his 80's music. His loving heart and brilliant smile will be missed everyday. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday in June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The NM Foundation, please specify "Proton Center Financial Assistance, Child" on memo. For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020