1/1
SEAN GEORGE FINNEGAN
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST CHICAGO - Sean George Finnegan, age 79, passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1940 in Madison, WI to George and Johnette Finnegan. Sean graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and then went on to serve in the US Navy with a rank of Lieutenant in the reserves. He worked for Leo Burnett Advertising, Universal Recording and was owner and general contractor of Whitney Builders. Sean was past president (1974) of the Men's Garden Club of Villa Park. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and carpentry. Sean is survived by his wife, Margaret Aldrin Finnegan; daughters, Kathleen Genge, Kelly Finnegan, and Kerry (Jason) Smith; grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Ryan and Reese Genge and Madison and Sofia Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Sean's inurnment will be in Wayne Township Cemetery in West Chicago. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved