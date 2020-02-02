Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SEAN MCGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SEAN M. MCGRATH


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SEAN M. MCGRATH Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Sean M. McGrath, 54, died Saturday January 25, 2020 at home. Born September 13, 1965 in Buffalo New York. Sean founded and owned J & S Plumbing for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling especially to warmer climates, was a car and motorcycle enthusiast and had a special way with people. He was a very thoughtful man with a heart of gold, who wanted to help everyone no matter the circumstance. He will be remembered for his smile and laughter that filled a room. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Beloved son of Lillian (nee Blais) and the late James; loving brother of Brian; cherished nephew of Carol, George, Ann, and Richard (Mary) and several caring cousins, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched. Memorial visitation will be 7:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (¼ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral service Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -