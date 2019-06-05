ELGIN - Sean P. Hannes, age 34, of Elgin, passed away Monday, June 3rd, after a courageous battle with bone and lung cancer. Sean's strengths, enthusiasm, and zest for life despite numerous obstacles inspired many people in his short life. A real life "Superman", Sean overcame aplastic anemia as a child and osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in late adolescence, going on to earn a bachelor's degrees in History from Judson University in Elgin, and Motion Graphics and Video Effects from the Illinois Institute of Art in Schaumburg. He worked for over a decade at Osco Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician before returning to school to pursue his passion for video games and art. Sean was an avid video gamer and Twitch streamer who also loved basketball, movies, and snuggling with his huskies. Sean is survived by his father, Richard Hannes; his sister, Renee Hannes; his grandmother, Mathilde Hannes; and his beloved dogs, Yuki and Yoshi. He is joining his mother, Kanhui "Connie" Hannes; his grandfather, Karl Hannes; and his precious dog, Lucky in heaven. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Extra Life (Extra Life | Play Games, Heal Kids in your LOCAL community) in Sean's name. A celebration for life will be held at the Laird Funeral Home in Elgin on Thursday, June 6 from 5-8 pm, with an informal service at 7 pm. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary