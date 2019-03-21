Daily Herald Obituaries
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
Severino Villanueva, beloved husband of Estrellita S. Villanueva (nee Sexon), devoted father of Gina (Rogelio) Guy and Edgar Villanueva, adored grandfather of Brandon, the late Adam, Delaney, Sebastian, Lili and Emily. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:45 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, IL. 60172 to St. Isidore Church. Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
