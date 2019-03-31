Daily Herald Obituaries
Seymour Adelman, 90, beloved husband of the late Sandra; loving father of David (Carol); cherished grandfather of Ariana, Hadley, Brody, Elleesse and Catherine; fond brother of the late Leonard; dear uncle and friend. Seymour was a longtime Chicago newsman. Chapel service 10 AM Monday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. (www.libertyellisfoundation.org). For information or to leave condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
