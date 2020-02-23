Daily Herald Obituaries
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
8:30 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Church
Arlington Heights, IL
SGT. 1ST CLASS ANDREW MICHAEL


1976 - 2020
Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Michael Pelc, 43, a resident of Arlington Heights, passed away on February 20th at home. He was born on May 10, 1976 in Arlington Heights. Loving son of Helen (nee Malzenski) and the late Christopher Pelc; beloved brother of Renee Pelc and Michelle (Carl) Nelson; fond nephew of Mary Malzenski; loving uncle of Mary, Sophia, Olivia, and Jack; cherished great-nephew of Tadeusz "Ted" Malzenski; loving cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, the late Mitchell and Janina Malzenski, and his paternal grandparents, the late Stanley and Bernice Pelc. Andrew served in the US Army (Psychological Operations Unit) for 23 years. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday, February 24th, at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646. The funeral service will begin with prayers at 8:30am on Tuesday, February 25th, at the funeral home and proceed to Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Arlington Heights for mass at 9:30am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project, 230 West Monroe Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, Illinois 60606. Tyler E. Zawatski, Director/Manager. For more information, please call 773-774-4100 or www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
