Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
SHARON ARENDT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON ARENDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON A. ARENDT


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHARON A. ARENDT Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Sharon A. Arendt, nee Squares, age 72. Beloved wife of Dennis. She is also survived many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and George Squares. Sharon was born in Chicago and attended St. Stanislaus B&M Parish and graduated from Foreman High School. She also, was a longtime member of the Chicagoland Corvair Club and loved spending time walking her dog. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 3:00 PM until time of services at 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 919 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now