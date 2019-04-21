|
SCHAUMBURG - Sharon A. Arendt, nee Squares, age 72. Beloved wife of Dennis. She is also survived many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and George Squares. Sharon was born in Chicago and attended St. Stanislaus B&M Parish and graduated from Foreman High School. She also, was a longtime member of the Chicagoland Corvair Club and loved spending time walking her dog. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 3:00 PM until time of services at 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 919 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019