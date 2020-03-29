|
|
BUFFALO GROVE - Sharon Gopon was born on March 12, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Gene and Julia (nee Carroll) Iwanski. She died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Home Skilled Nursing Facility in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Gopon retired as a Market Research Manager for Horizon Marketing Research. She was a member of the Buffalo Grove Jaycees and Jaycee-ettes and Saint Mary Buffalo Grove Parish. Her interests and hobbies included reading, gardening, shopping, collecting angels and moose and ocean cruising. Sharon is survived by her spouse of 54 years, Leon Michael Gopon; her brother-in-law, Gene (Julie) Gopon; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sons, Gregg Brian Gopon and Christopher Gopon; her parents; as well as her brother, Dick Iwanski. In consideration of the health concerns and gathering restrictions due to COVID-19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Mary Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary Parish, 10 North Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or , or the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1301 W. 22nd Street, Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL, 60523 or http://rmhccni.org/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020