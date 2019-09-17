|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Sharon D. Gressick, a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, was born on January 15, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Irene (nee Bialk) Paszkieweicz. She died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling. Sharon retired in 2007 from Bank America as Teller Supervisor at a local branch office. Sharon started her banking career after graduating in 1959 from Madonna High school. Her first job was at Alliance Savings and Loan and continued through various bank mergers and consolidations winding up at Bank America. Sharon was an active parishioner at St. Mary Parish Buffalo Grove. She was involved in a number of Ministries: Lector, Marriage Prep, Women's Club, Past President of St. Vincent de Paul Society Buffalo Grove Conference where she enjoyed serving the poor and needy for nearly 25 years. Sharon enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. In 1963 she married Ted, and through the mercy of God enjoyed nearly 56 years of marriage. She is survived by her loving husband, Ted, Sr.; and three sons, Ted (Chiemi Suyama), Tom (Heather Johnson) and Todd (Melody Braunschweig); five loving grandchildren, Ema, Johnathan, IsaBella, Hailey and Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home processing to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 for a 10:00 am Mass. Interment will be at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019