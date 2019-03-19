Sharon E. Goding was born on a dairy farm in Slayton, MN on October 3rd, 1950 to Walter and Ethel Eisfeld. She passed away on March 14th, 2019. She was married on June 17th, 1972 to Jim Goding. She graduated from Bethel College with a social work degree. Sharon is survived by her husband, Jim, 3 sons, JD (Candace), Seth (Cindy), Judson (Jen), brother, Larry (Sandy), several nieces and nephews, and 7 grandchildren. She treasured relationships above all else. She felt God's call in her life was to reach out to people in need through discipleship and counseling. Her pride and joy was her family and every moment spent with them was precious to her. The wake will be held at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows on Friday, March 22nd from 4pm-8pm. The visitation will be held at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows on Saturday, March 23rd at 9:30am followed by the funeral service at 10:30am. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Meadows Christian Fellowship or the Les Turner ALS Foundation. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary