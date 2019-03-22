|
BARTLETT - Sharon Endean (nee Webb), 74, died Thursday March 21, 2019. Born June 12, 1944. Sharon grew up in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. A District 1-J Bartlett Lions Club Member and a member of CHRP at St Peter Damian. She played trombone, enjoyed playing volleyball, bunco and cards, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her grandkids. She will be missed by her family and friends. Beloved wife of George for 53 years; loving mom of Randy and Chris (Melissa), cherished grandma of Nicolet, Abigail and Trevor; dear sister of the late Jan Bliese and sister-in-law of Dale; kind aunt of John and best friend of Mary (Jerry) Park. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:15a.m. going to St Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:00a.m. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019