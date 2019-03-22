Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
St Peter Damian Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St Peter Damian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON ENDEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON ENDEAN


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHARON ENDEAN Obituary
BARTLETT - Sharon Endean (nee Webb), 74, died Thursday March 21, 2019. Born June 12, 1944. Sharon grew up in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. A District 1-J Bartlett Lions Club Member and a member of CHRP at St Peter Damian. She played trombone, enjoyed playing volleyball, bunco and cards, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her grandkids. She will be missed by her family and friends. Beloved wife of George for 53 years; loving mom of Randy and Chris (Melissa), cherished grandma of Nicolet, Abigail and Trevor; dear sister of the late Jan Bliese and sister-in-law of Dale; kind aunt of John and best friend of Mary (Jerry) Park. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Funeral Monday 9:15a.m. going to St Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:00a.m. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , , would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now