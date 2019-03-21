Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
SHARON H. ROSSIE


1950 - 2019
SHARON H. ROSSIE Obituary
WHEELING - Sharon H. Rossie, 68, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1950 in Chicago to Edward and Helen "Dolores" Joas. Sharon retired from Hollister, Inc. after many years of employment. Sharon was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a very kind and generous soul and had a way of making everyone feel special. Sharon will be deeply missed by her loving mother, Helen "Dolores" Joas; siblings, Terri Maxwell and Edward Joas; nieces and nephews, Billy (Kristin), Tim (Stephanie) and Joe Brehm, Kelly (Brian) Burke and Jamie (Jake) Stafford. Many great-nieces, nephews and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward; and her sister, Kathy Brehm. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 2 PM until the 3:30 PM celebration of life service at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Interment will be private. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
