HOFFMAN ESTATES - Sharon Jane Sarrazine, nee Bobay, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Hoffman Estates, IL on November 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Sharon was the beloved wife of Alvin August Sarrazine, Jr. for 56 years; devoted mother of Gregory (Annette) Sarrazine, Stephen Sarrazine and Deborah Sarrazine; cherished grandmother of Krystle and Alexander; caring great-grandmother of Brooklyn and Jaxyn. She was the loving and adored only child of Herman and Mary Bobay who preceded her in death and now welcome her home. In addition to raising a family, Sharon worked in the banking industry for more than 40 years. She greatly valued the friendships she made throughout her life. Sharon was a devout Catholic and her faith was tightly woven in the tapestry of her life. She attended Most Precious Blood Catholic School and was a proud graduate of Catholic Central High School in Ft. Wayne, IN. She was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Community since it's founding. In 2013, Sharon and Alvin celebrated 50 years of marriage and participated in the Golden Wedding Anniversary Mass officiated by Cardinal George at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Sharon was kind, humble, patient, hard-working, self-sacrificing and forever hopeful. She will be fondly remembered as she sleeps in heavenly peace. Instate at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness, IL on Friday, December 13th from 12:00 PM until time of Mass at 1:00 PM. Interment in Catholic Cemetery, Ft. Wayne, IN on Saturday, December 14th. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts/tribute. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019