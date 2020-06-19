GURNEE - Sharon Kay Jordan, 84, of Gurnee, Illinois went home to Heaven on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Autumn Leaves in Gurnee. A celebration of life for Sharon will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Sharon was born on December 3, 1935, in Elgin, Illinois to parents Milford and Adah Porter-Jacobsen. Sharon graduated from Stevens College in Columbia, Missouri before marrying Donald Jordan in Logansport, Indiana on April 24, 1957. They moved several times before settling in Ackley, Iowa, where they raised their 5 children. Sharon and Don supported their family by owning the Ackley Dry Cleaners for many years. In 1985, Sharon and Don moved to Gurnee. Sharon worked at a Carson Pirie Scott store where her bridal consultant savvy won Employee of the Year awards. Sharon enjoyed fashion, shopping, music, dance and travel. She and Don traveled worldwide after retirement. Her main love however was for her family and friends when she would organize and cook for large family gatherings. She was known for her fried chicken dinners, joy, sense of humor, and compassion. She also enjoyed her church family and daily mass at St. Paul the Apostle for 20 years. Sharon is survived by her husband, Don; a brother, James (Carol) Jacobsen; children Melissa (Kyle) Frerichs, Melinda (Todd) Kenney, Amanda (Moses) Guillardo, Joseph (Stephanee), and William, (Melissa); 13 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Her parents and a brother, Robert, precede her in death. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Autumn Leaves and Guardian Hospice for their love and incredible devotion of our mother.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.