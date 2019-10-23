Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Edna Catholic Church
2525 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Edna's
Arlington Heights , IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna's
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON L. CONNOLLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON L. CONNOLLY Obituary
Sharon L. Connolly, age 55, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Sharri was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and James Connolly. Sharri was kind to all she met. She loved movies, was a wonderful cook and was a dog whisperer. She will be especially missed for her compassionate care for others. Sharri is survived by her seven brothers and sisters, Jim Connolly (Darlene), Tom Connolly (Lynne), Rick Connolly (Jill), Janice Campbell, Mary Connolly-Cardwell, John Connolly and Frannie (NoNo) Nimerfroh (Mark). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Sharri will be remembered on Friday, October 25 at St. Edna's in Arlington Heights with a 9 am memorial gathering of friends and family, followed by a 10 am Mass.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.