|
|
Sharon L. Connolly, age 55, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Sharri was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and James Connolly. Sharri was kind to all she met. She loved movies, was a wonderful cook and was a dog whisperer. She will be especially missed for her compassionate care for others. Sharri is survived by her seven brothers and sisters, Jim Connolly (Darlene), Tom Connolly (Lynne), Rick Connolly (Jill), Janice Campbell, Mary Connolly-Cardwell, John Connolly and Frannie (NoNo) Nimerfroh (Mark). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Sharri will be remembered on Friday, October 25 at St. Edna's in Arlington Heights with a 9 am memorial gathering of friends and family, followed by a 10 am Mass.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019