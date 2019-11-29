|
Services for Sharon L. Frank, 80, of Rolling Meadows, will begin with visitation from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home in Lake Zurich, then proceed to Saint Colette Catholic Church in Rollings Meadows for Mass at 12:15 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Born July 23, 1939, in Chicago, Sharon passed away November 23, 2019. She had been a resident of Rolling Meadows her entire adult life. Sharon loved to garden, feed and watch the birds, and spend time with her family. She had a unwavering faith that she passed along to her children up until the end of her life. She believed in the power of prayer which always lead to her asking those she knew if she may pray for them. She absolutely loved being a grandmother to her six grandchildren; Stephen, Kevin, Matthew, Sarah, Nathan and Emma. They were her pride and joy and could do no wrong in her eyes! Sharon had the most welcoming personality and made you feel as if you were family from the moment she met you. She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn, parents Bernice and A.L. (Mickey) Danes, brother Kent Danes and brother-in-law Bill Kusch. She is survived by her children Jeff (Laura) Frank and Cyndi (Ross) Shannon, siblings Curt (Margaret) Danes, Sheila Kusch, Deborah (Jeff) Andreu, sister--in-law Geri Danes, nieces and nephew along with many great nieces and nephews.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019