BURLINGTON - Sharon L. Loek, 65, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Elgin. She was born January 23, 1954 in Sycamore the daughter of Erwin and Leatha (Behm) Romke. She was a member of the 1972 Class of Burlington Central High School. Sharon married Phillip K. Loek on July 18, 1987 at St. John Lutheran Church in Burlington. Sharon was a member of the Burlington Methodist Church, enjoyed traveling and was a talented quilter. Her favorite thing to do was spoil her grandkids. She had also taken up playing the ukulele. Surviving are her husband, Phil; four children, Jason Holcomb of California, Ian (fiancee, Charlotte) Holcomb of Elgin, Marissa (Joe) Austin of Georgetown, TX, Katlin (Zeke) Gaffron of Osceola, IN; 7 grandchildren, Alicia, Natasha, Tyler, Reagan, Eli, Norah, and Ava; and aunt, Irene Romke. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carole Dean. Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, March 16 at the Burlington Methodist Church, (corner of South and Center St.) in Burlington with Pastor David Seyller officiating. Burial will follow in the Burlington Twp. Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at the church prior to services from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Burlington Methodist Church. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019