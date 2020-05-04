|
|
Sharon Lockert, age 82; loving mother of Tammy, Steve and Scott (Dara), cherished grandmother of Steven, Lacey, Dani and Tristan, great grandmother of Wyatt and Kinslee, dear sister of Madelyn and Linda. The first child of Otto and Grace Schommer, she grew up surrounded by aunts and uncles. She would tell a story that there was always a relative on every block to stick their head out the door and tell her to head to school. A few years after high school, Sharon married fellow West Chicago resident Duane (Dan) Frank Lockert. After a brief adventure raising cattle in Colorado, Sharon and Dan returned to West Chicago to raise their children and build Lockert's Land Improvement Company. Sharon had a quick sense of humor and a talent for baking pie. An active We-Go alumnus, Sharon loved to help organize and attend high school reunions at St. Andrews golf course. Despite several careers including hairdresser and nearly ten years working for the DuPage county recorder's office, Sharon believed raising her children was her greatest accomplishment. Throughout the long struggle with dementia, Sharon never lost her enjoyment of a family visit and her taste for Fannie May chocolate. Services and Interment Private. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 4, 2020