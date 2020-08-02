LAKE VILLA - Sharon Lynn Graves, age 77, a resident of Lake Villa, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She was born August 14, 1942 in Evanston, IL to the late Thomas and Victoria Ward. Sharon loved spending time with her family and pets. She was a feisty woman who didn't mind showing it. Sharon was a hard worker for 40+ years at Pactiv where she met her late husband Bill Graves. She was a fighter and loved by many. Sharon is survived by her children, William (April) Graves and Marcey (Butch) Senkiw; a nana to Brianne (Rob) Medbery, Britni Senkiw, Amanda Graves, and Sean Graves; a great-grandma to Dallan, Dax, Colton and Aiden Medbery, and Lucas Graves; a sister to Tom (Lane) Ward and the late Mike Ward; an aunt to Mike Ward Jr and Tom (Deb) Ward; a great-aunt to Peyton, Riley and Morgan Ward. Private family celebration. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com
