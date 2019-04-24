Daily Herald Obituaries
CARPENTERSVILLE - Sharon Lynn Richoz, 63, passed away at home on April 12, 2019. Sharon was born March 16, 1956 in Elgin, IL. Beloved daughter of Richard and Lylas Richoz, of Carpentersville, IL; sister to Scott, David (Cindy) Richoz, Carol (Don) Wendt; loving aunt to Becky (Mike) Dworak, Jessica, William and Donald (Jr.) Wendt; and Dex Hamilton; adored great-aunt to Jaime and Leslie Hamilton, Harley Dworak, and Steven and Tommy Wendt. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Richard; grandparents, Leonard and Irene Genz of Elgin, and Ed Richoz, of Elgin; and her faithful four-legged friend, Libby. Memorial visitation will be 1:00p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3:00p.m. April 27, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120, Rev. Harold Ross officiating. Interment will be on a later date at Dundee Township Cemetery - East, 420 Dundee Ave., Dundee, IL 60118. For more info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
