Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Sharon S. Gaspar, age 74. Devoted mother of Mike (Stacy) Gaspar. Cherished grandmother of Kyle and Peyton Gaspar. Dear sister of the late Carol Jeschke. Fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (Funeral Service 7:00 p.m.) at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, www.stbaldricks.org/participants/robbiegraham. Funeral information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
