Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
SHARON VAUTIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Chapel
404 N. President St
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON VAUTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON VAUTIN


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHARON VAUTIN Obituary
WHEATON - Sharon Vautin, nee Mekjean, 70, went to be with the Lord at home on March 31, 2019. She was born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY, and retired from public service as a science teacher and Niagara County employee. In earlier years, Sharon was actively involved in service roles at Camp Li-Lo-Li, a Christian camp in NY dedicated to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Vautin, of Wheaton, brother, Jonathan (Sharon) Mekjean, and sister, Marcia (John) Donahue, of Western New York, and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and parents, Matthew and Grace Mekjean. A memorial service is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bethany Chapel, 404 N. President St., Wheaton. Memorial gifts may be directed to either Camp Li-Lo-Li, 8811 Sunfish Road, Randolph, NY, 14772, or Bethany Chapel, 933A College Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Information and guest book at www.hultgrenfh.com or call Hultgren Funeral Home, 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now