WHEATON - Sharon Vautin, nee Mekjean, 70, went to be with the Lord at home on March 31, 2019. She was born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY, and retired from public service as a science teacher and Niagara County employee. In earlier years, Sharon was actively involved in service roles at Camp Li-Lo-Li, a Christian camp in NY dedicated to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Vautin, of Wheaton, brother, Jonathan (Sharon) Mekjean, and sister, Marcia (John) Donahue, of Western New York, and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and parents, Matthew and Grace Mekjean. A memorial service is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bethany Chapel, 404 N. President St., Wheaton. Memorial gifts may be directed to either Camp Li-Lo-Li, 8811 Sunfish Road, Randolph, NY, 14772, or Bethany Chapel, 933A College Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Information and guest book at www.hultgrenfh.com or call Hultgren Funeral Home, 630-668-0027.
