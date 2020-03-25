Daily Herald Obituaries
SHEILA M. FABER

SHEILA M. FABER Obituary
ISLAND LAKE - Sheila Faber went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020. Public visitation for Sheila has been cancelled due to COVID 19. She will be buried at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. A Mass and memorial will be set at a much later date. Watch Facebook under Sheila Faber for the date. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald; mother of Ginny, Lynn, Donald Jr., Sue, and Kim; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 17; sister of Joelyn, Greg, and the late Denny and Mickey. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For info, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
