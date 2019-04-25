|
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Shelby Jean Baer, 82, is 10 AM Saturday April 27, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Visitation is 4-8 Friday at the funeral home. Shelby was born October 15, 1936 in Corona, Alabama and died April 22, 2019 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after a lengthy illness. She loved spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving partner for 25 years Robert "Rube" Dixon, loving daughter Kathie (Terry) Lenczuk, granddaughter Katelin (Rich) Stygar and her great-grandchildren Reagan and Hadley Stygar and many family members and friends in Florida, Tennessee and Alabama. She was preceded in death by Carl Baer, her sister Betty Sue Jones and grandson Derek Lenczuk and her son Dennis Earnest. A special thanks to Condell Hospice nurses. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019