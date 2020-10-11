1/
SHELBY NEWBERRY
Shelby Newberry (nee Kaminsky), a loving mother and resident of Lexington, KY, died unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2020 following a brief illness. Shelby is survived by her son, Connor Newberry; Doug Newberry, Connor's father; her parents, John Kaminsky and Terry (Rolfe) Hokanson; brother, Timothy Kaminsky; uncle, Joe Kaminsky; and her aunt, Jana Moss. Shelby was born in Lewisville, TX on June 10, 1983. She graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, IL and attended various universities. On April 21, 2010, she welcomed her beloved son, Connor, who was the most important part of her life. Shelby was a devoted mother and loved paddle boarding on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Shelby was cremated privately Oct. 5, 2020. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be offered in her memory to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, 8219 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, MD 21811.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

