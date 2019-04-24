|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Sheldon V. Durtsche, 83, died April 21, 2019. He was born October 14, 1935 in Harvey, North Dakota. He was a veteran of the Army and loved to play golf. Sheldon was the husband of Phyllis (nee Jones): father of Sheri (Ed) Gutzeit and Michael Durtsche; grandfather of Matthew Durtsche, Samantha (Samuel) Johnston; great-grandfather of Carter Johnston; brother of the late Allen (Irene) Durtsche, the late Viola Hovde and the late Shirley Swallow; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 am until time of service 11 am at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road (½ block east of Route 53), Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019