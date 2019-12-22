Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEE STACY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEE M. STACY


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEE M. STACY Obituary
Shirlee M. Stacy, 88, of Elgin, formerly of Crystal Falls, MI, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Heritage House of Elgin. She was born on February 4, 1932, in Wabeno, WI, the daughter of Rose and Lionel Brooks. She was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in Carpentersville, and sang in the choir for many years, she also sang in the choir at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in West Dundee, and St. Joseph's and St. Mary's Catholic Churches in Elgin. She ran the food pantry at St. Joseph's Church for many years. She is survived by her brother: Dwaine (April) Brooks; her children: Stephan, Karin, Paula (David), Sallie (Steve), Gregg and Patrice (Larry); 13 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Hubert Stacy; and a brother: Dale Brooks. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:30pm-3:30pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with a memorial service starting at 2:30pm with Fr. Christopher Kuhn officiating. Burial will be in MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , www.dementiasociety .org or - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901. 1-847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -