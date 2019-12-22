|
|
Shirlee M. Stacy, 88, of Elgin, formerly of Crystal Falls, MI, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Heritage House of Elgin. She was born on February 4, 1932, in Wabeno, WI, the daughter of Rose and Lionel Brooks. She was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in Carpentersville, and sang in the choir for many years, she also sang in the choir at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in West Dundee, and St. Joseph's and St. Mary's Catholic Churches in Elgin. She ran the food pantry at St. Joseph's Church for many years. She is survived by her brother: Dwaine (April) Brooks; her children: Stephan, Karin, Paula (David), Sallie (Steve), Gregg and Patrice (Larry); 13 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Hubert Stacy; and a brother: Dale Brooks. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:30pm-3:30pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, with a memorial service starting at 2:30pm with Fr. Christopher Kuhn officiating. Burial will be in MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , www.dementiasociety .org or - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901. 1-847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019