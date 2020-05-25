|
Shirley A. Deihs, 75, of Elgin passed away Friday, May 22 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born September 5, 1944 in Elgin the daughter of John and Leone Rausch Deihs. She worked at several nursing homes in Elgin after moving back from Utah. She will be missed by her family. Surviving are 2 sisters, Ruth Volkening of Elgin and Donna Young of St. Louis, MO, 2 brothers, Harold Deihs of Lebanon, MO and Gary Deihs of Elgin. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Francis, Carol and Pat and brothers, Norman, Russell, Ronald and Larry. A memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the . Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020