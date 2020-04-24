|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Family and Friends of Shirley A. Marasco (nee Tennutti), 82, a resident of Schaumburg for 54 years will gather for committal service and interment Saturday, April 25 at 11:00am at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine. Born January 16, 1938 in Chicago to Frank and Glendine (nee Frances) she passed away peacefully April 21, 2020 at her home in Schaumburg with her loving family by her side. Shirley was an avid cook and particularly loved to bake. She was a dog lover and missed her black Lab "Blackie." She was the adoring wife of 49 years to the late Ronald; loving mother of Debbie (Steve) Casek, Ronald (Rhonda) and Denise Houllihan; fond grandmother of Charles, Robert, Ronnie, Billy and Crystal; dear sister of Mike (Barbara) Tennutti; friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Arrangement entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2020