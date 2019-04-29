Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Julian Eymard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY MASKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY A. MASKA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY A. MASKA Obituary
Shirley A. Maska nee Radaszewski 84 years old and a resident of Elk Grove Village for 45 years, passed away peacefully at her home on April 26. She was a retired 10 year employee of The National Association of Realtors. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Norbert J. Maska (2003) and the cherished mother of Kimberly M. (Edward) Magruder and David Maska. She was a fond great aunt to Katie and Carrie Johnson and also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents Stanley and Frances Radaszewski and brothers Stanley (Jeanne), Norbert (Lorraine) and Donald (Virginia). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 3pm until 9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S Arlington Hts Rd. Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayer Wednesday 9:30 am followed by a 10 am Mass at St Julian Eymard Church with an interment at St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials to . For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now