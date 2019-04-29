|
|
Shirley A. Maska nee Radaszewski 84 years old and a resident of Elk Grove Village for 45 years, passed away peacefully at her home on April 26. She was a retired 10 year employee of The National Association of Realtors. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Norbert J. Maska (2003) and the cherished mother of Kimberly M. (Edward) Magruder and David Maska. She was a fond great aunt to Katie and Carrie Johnson and also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents Stanley and Frances Radaszewski and brothers Stanley (Jeanne), Norbert (Lorraine) and Donald (Virginia). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 3pm until 9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S Arlington Hts Rd. Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayer Wednesday 9:30 am followed by a 10 am Mass at St Julian Eymard Church with an interment at St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials to . For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019