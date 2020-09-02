1/
SHIRLEY A. POE
1928 - 2020
Shirley A. Poe, 91, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born November 15, 1928 in Denton, NE and had been a 50-year resident of Long Grove, living in Gurnee for the past 18 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Mundelein and currently a member of the Gurnee Community Church. Shirley had a strong faith in God and a deep love for her family and friends. She liked being active, attending the College of Lake County, was employed by the Welcome Wagon as a hostess, Care Givers Home Health and was a volunteer at Condell Medical Center. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, walking and cooking. Surviving is her daughter, Laurie (Randy) Feltner; 2 grandchildren, Carrie (Andy) Straka and Brian Feltner; daughter-in-law, Suzan Thompson; 2 sisters, Virginia Geary and Donna Justsen; 2 brothers, Richard and John Becker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Poe; and son, Gary Reiff. Private family services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. Please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. For info, 847-362-3009.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
