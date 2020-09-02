Shirley A. Poe, 91, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born November 15, 1928 in Denton, NE and had been a 50-year resident of Long Grove, living in Gurnee for the past 18 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Mundelein and currently a member of the Gurnee Community Church. Shirley had a strong faith in God and a deep love for her family and friends. She liked being active, attending the College of Lake County, was employed by the Welcome Wagon as a hostess, Care Givers Home Health and was a volunteer at Condell Medical Center. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, walking and cooking. Surviving is her daughter, Laurie (Randy) Feltner; 2 grandchildren, Carrie (Andy) Straka and Brian Feltner; daughter-in-law, Suzan Thompson; 2 sisters, Virginia Geary and Donna Justsen; 2 brothers, Richard and John Becker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Poe; and son, Gary Reiff. Private family services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. Please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
. For info, 847-362-3009.