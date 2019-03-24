Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY COMBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY ANN COMBS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY ANN COMBS Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Shirley Ann Combs, nee Jones, 83. Dear wife of David Combs for 57 wonderful years. Adored mother of Mark (Lisa) Combs and Cindy (AJ) Javed. Beloved grandmother of Kyle, Ryan, Isaac, Alleaha and Luke. Loving sister of Connie (Mike) Brunsky. Adored aunt, cousin and friend to many. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Leon Jones, her sister Dorothy (the late Brandt) Staggs, and her brother-in-law Bill Combs. Shirley was born in Roosevelt, Oklahoma. She loved God, family, playing tennis and golfing. Her love for her family was immeasurable. She left an everlasting impression on everyone she met and will be deeply missed. Memorial visitation 3 PM - 8 PM, Thursday, March 28th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Little City, 1760 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now