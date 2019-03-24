|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Shirley Ann Combs, nee Jones, 83. Dear wife of David Combs for 57 wonderful years. Adored mother of Mark (Lisa) Combs and Cindy (AJ) Javed. Beloved grandmother of Kyle, Ryan, Isaac, Alleaha and Luke. Loving sister of Connie (Mike) Brunsky. Adored aunt, cousin and friend to many. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Leon Jones, her sister Dorothy (the late Brandt) Staggs, and her brother-in-law Bill Combs. Shirley was born in Roosevelt, Oklahoma. She loved God, family, playing tennis and golfing. Her love for her family was immeasurable. She left an everlasting impression on everyone she met and will be deeply missed. Memorial visitation 3 PM - 8 PM, Thursday, March 28th, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Little City, 1760 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019