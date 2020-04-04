Daily Herald Obituaries
SHIRLEY ANN SUNDAY

SHIRLEY ANN SUNDAY Obituary
Shirley Ann Sunday, age 64. Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Andrew (Stephanie) Sunday and Jenny (Caroline Spitzer) Sunday; devoted grandmother of Sophia Sunday; caring sister of Peter Cannici and Janet Keinath, aunt to many nieces and nephews; lifelong friend of many, sharing her love of life with all. Visitation and interment private. Family is planning a celebration of Shirley's life later in the summer. Funeral info, www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
