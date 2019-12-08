|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Shirley Ann Tipton (nee Davis), 74, died December 5, 2019. She was born March 4, 1945 in Mesa, AZ. Shirley was the mother of Chablis (Garrett Saccomanno) Tipton and David Tipton; grandmother of 5; and sister of Betty, Jerry, James, Bill and the late Ken. Visitation Tuesday, 4:30 pm until time of memorial service 5:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019