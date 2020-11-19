MUNDELEIN - Funeral services for Shirley Cooper (nee Brewer), 93, are private. She was born October 18, 1927 in Ivanhoe, IL. and died November 14, 2020 at Manor Care in Libertyville. She was a longtime member of Community Protestant Church in Mundelein. She is survived by her loving children James (Charlene) Cooper and Patricia (Stephen) Wetzel, grandchildren Max Wetzel, James, Mackenzie and Ian Cooper, her sister Marge Simpson and nieces Sally, Susan and Sheree, her nephew Brent. She was preceded in death by her husband James. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
.