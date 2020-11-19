1/
SHIRLEY B. COOPER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNDELEIN - Funeral services for Shirley Cooper (nee Brewer), 93, are private. She was born October 18, 1927 in Ivanhoe, IL. and died November 14, 2020 at Manor Care in Libertyville. She was a longtime member of Community Protestant Church in Mundelein. She is survived by her loving children James (Charlene) Cooper and Patricia (Stephen) Wetzel, grandchildren Max Wetzel, James, Mackenzie and Ian Cooper, her sister Marge Simpson and nieces Sally, Susan and Sheree, her nephew Brent. She was preceded in death by her husband James. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved